Morden Council Candidate Says Daycare Spaces A Priority

Morden council hopeful Nancy Penner believes daycare is a pressing issue for the community. Penner knows the value of family; with two daughters, two sons-in-law, and four grandchildren, she understands the number of daycare spaces is a concern for families in Morden.

With four members of Morden Council not running for re-election, Penner says the moment to run was perfect.

"The timing was right in terms of my business career and where I'm at, says Penner. "Consulting with friends and family it was just a natural progression."

Pleased with the work of current and past councils, Penner wants to continue the momentum and be a part of helping Morden grow. Penner says she has a broad base within the Morden community, volunteering extensively. Through that volunteer work, Penner notes it has developed her abilities, competence, and skills to work with other members of the council and plan for the future of the community.

With only two incumbents Doug Frost, and Hank Hildebrand, and six newcomers Rich Harries, Garry Hiebert, Jim Hunt, Gord Maddock, Penner, and Roy Reidle on the ballot for six seats there is a possibility of many new faces on council.

"For all of us, it's going to be a learning curve," explains Penner. "As we'll have to come together and we'll learn each other's strengths and work on those strengths and figure out where we fit."

Penner encourages residents of Morden to vote in the October 24 municipal election. "We vote federally, we vote provincially, but when we vote at our municipal level that's the level that really impacts our day to day lives.