Morden Council Candidate Says He Brings Innovative Thinking To The Position

With 16 years in the Credit Union system, Rich Harries says his experiences demonstrate his strategic thinking, and ability to find innovative solutions, making him a good candidate for Morden City Council.

With the possible overturn of many council seats, Harries says reviewing the work of the previous council will be instrumental.

"It will be very important for the new council to take some time to review the decisions that have been made and the work that has been done."

To make informed decisions, Harries explains council will have to rely on the expertise of the city's management staff.

Looking to the future, he would like to see Morden Council balance the needs of children, families, and the elderly, "with only so many so many dollars and they only go so far, I believe a balanced approach to those investments is important."

He notes another important investment for the city is broadening the tax base and reducing the individual tax burden on families. He hopes it can be achieved by attracting commercial enterprises, noting there are examples of that kind of expansion along the corridor.

Elections take place October 24.