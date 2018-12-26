Morden Council Working To Be More Accessible To Residents

2019 Curbside Pickup Schedule

The schedule will be in your mailbox and available at Civic Centre.

Click Here For More

Details
Morden's Mayor says Council is working towards their promise of increased transparency.

To make local government more open to their constituents Committee of the Whole (COW) meetings will be moved to be held evenings instead of mornings.

Moving the time of meeting was on many of Council's campaign agenda, says Mayor Brandon Burley, but changing when those meetings have been a bit of a challenge.

"The difficulty with that is the first COW meeting we had lasted for about seven hours, so we need to work on getting that widdled down a little bit. The last one was five hours, so we're making progress in the right direction."

Burley says Committee of the Whole is designed to allow people to observe the work the government is doing and moving the meetings evenings is a step towards accessibility.

Though this may not change the attendance issues, the government is giving people the opportunity Burley says." That is the message we are wanting to send; we're are ready to be as transparent as often as possible."

The meetings will be moved to Monday evenings at 6 pm, the first will take place on January 7, 2019. The full schedule can be found here.

