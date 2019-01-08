Morden Council Working Towards 2019

Morden's immediate priorities are finishing it's 2017 audit, and once that is completed working on the 2019 budget.

When the budget has been finalized that's when some exciting new projects can take place says, Morden Mayor Brandon Burley.

"There's a lot of things coming up in the next two to three years for this community that are really exciting, and we need to get ahead of the growth curve."

Burley says in the new year, council wants to come up with a housing strategy for affordability and sustainability. He explains they will be looking at eco-friendly communities, reducing Morden's carbon footprint and infrastructure costs.

A tax incentive policy is another project on councils radar. Burley says they would standardize the rebate for businesses and developers, a land sale policy to ensure all developers will get the same stake from the city, and a tendering policy so that there is a protocol that is enforceable.

Burley says the budget is planned to be completed by early January, along with a release of capital projects.

"So the daycare is fully funded and ready to begin construction on, and we've also committed money to YMCA. We're looking to our regional partners now to make the same commitments as we have before."

Currently, Burley says council has approved an interim operating budget of $8.1 million or half the operating expense, but the budget needs to be completed as soon as possible.