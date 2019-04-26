A Morden employee is facing charges after selling store product and pocketing the cash.

Morden Police Service began an investigation earlier this month after a Morden business began noticing substantial, unexplained store shortages.

After observing real-time surveillance of an illegal transactions, police arrested the employee. The 50-year-old Morden man is facing charges of theft over $5,000 along with possession of cocaine.

Police were also able to recover over $5,000 worth of store product, which was returned to the business.

The investigation continues with the possibility of further charges being laid.

At this time, Morden Police Service say they will not be releasing the business name nor accused’s name due to the on-going investigation.