Are You Interested In Being A City Councillor Or Mayor?

Visit the Civic Centre or call 204-822-4434 to find out more.

Details
Category: Local News

The City of Morden is working diligently to figure out how to avoid future outbreaks of large algae blooms that effected water quality last summer.

Currently, Deputy City Manager/Operations Dave Haines says the city is collecting samples across the lake to figure out the exact levels of algae growth.

The algae growth has accelerated with this year's lack of rainfall and high temperatures, Haines says, adding reports have already indicated the water's taste has begun to change.

"We're doing everything we can," he says.

Haines notes collecting data is the first step in understanding how to reduce the level of algae in the water and improve overall quality.

Preliminary ideas include adding products to the lake that would control the growth of algae. Haines says they currently have a product which they are evaluating. Another solution could be adjusting where water is collected.

"What we're trying to study is the conditions of the lake at different locations and depths," says Haines. "So we're doing some sampling and testing on the water across the lake to see if there is any difference. It's too soon to know from the data whether we can make any changes that would help our process, but being an open water body we're affected by all kinds of environmental conditions."

A partnership with the University of Manitoba has been discussed to see if experts in water and wastewater treatment would be willing to give the treatment plant advice on modifying the process to accommodate changing environmental conditions.

More Local News

Interest Rate Hike May Benefit Seniors

While the rising interest rate puts more pressure on borrowers, seniors may see their annual income rising. Many financial institutions settled at 3.7 percent for the Prime Borrowing Rate Wednesday…

Local Runner Honoured For 40 Consecutive Years In MB Marathon

A Winkler resident is among a handful of runners in the Province to take part in the Manitoba Marathon for all 40 years. Suderman has also been an organizer of the Thanks For Giving Run in Winkler…

RM Of Morris Council In Talks With High Speed Internet Provider

High speed Internet service for the RM of Morris has been a topic of discussion for some time now. Ralph Groening, reeve for the RM of Morris, said requests from the community have triggered action.…

Women Encouraged To Take Leadership Roles In Community

Nine women attended the Women in Politics gathering, learning what being a public servant all entails. The event was led by Morden Councillor Heather Francis, who says it was an open discussion…

Winkler Fire Department Responds To Blumenfeld Barn Fire

Winkler firefighters were called out just before midnight Thursday to a report of a barn fire. The call came in from the community of Blumenfeld. Deputy Fire Chief Phil Dueck explains the owner was…

MB Hydro Response Time Improving Since District Consolidation

Since the district consolidation of a number of Manitoba Hydro buildings in the region a few years ago, response time to power outages and other interruptions has improved by an average of 10…

Winkler's K-9 Unit Closer To Returning

The Winkler Police Service recently met its new police dog. Police Chief Ryan Hunt explains the new K-9 unit will be together near the end of the year before beginning training. He notes ever since…

Heat Warning In Effect As Temperatures Rise For The Weekend

All of Southern Manitoba is under a Heat Warning today (July13th). Natalie Hasell with Environment Canada says the criteria for a Heat Warning is when two or more consecutive days reach 32 degrees…

After Recent Drownings, Regional Connections Talks Swim Safety

Earlier this month two immigrant Winnipeg men lost their lives at Lake of the Woods. Alesha Hildebrand, Volunteer Coordinator at Regional Connections A report by the Lifesaving Society of Canada…

Greyhound Freight Services Ending In Winkler/Morden

Greyhound Bus Services will be stopping freight services to the Winkler and Morden area this fall. The move coincides with the closing of all routes and services west of Sudbury, Ontario on October…

PembinaValleyOnline.com is your only local source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

Upcoming Events

Login