The City of Morden is working diligently to figure out how to avoid future outbreaks of large algae blooms that effected water quality last summer.

Currently, Deputy City Manager/Operations Dave Haines says the city is collecting samples across the lake to figure out the exact levels of algae growth.

The algae growth has accelerated with this year's lack of rainfall and high temperatures, Haines says, adding reports have already indicated the water's taste has begun to change.

"We're doing everything we can," he says.

Haines notes collecting data is the first step in understanding how to reduce the level of algae in the water and improve overall quality.

Preliminary ideas include adding products to the lake that would control the growth of algae. Haines says they currently have a product which they are evaluating. Another solution could be adjusting where water is collected.

"What we're trying to study is the conditions of the lake at different locations and depths," says Haines. "So we're doing some sampling and testing on the water across the lake to see if there is any difference. It's too soon to know from the data whether we can make any changes that would help our process, but being an open water body we're affected by all kinds of environmental conditions."

A partnership with the University of Manitoba has been discussed to see if experts in water and wastewater treatment would be willing to give the treatment plant advice on modifying the process to accommodate changing environmental conditions.