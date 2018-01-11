Morden Fire And Rescue Calls For Service Down In 2017

Fire calls were down around 30% for Morden Fire and Rescue in 2017. Fire Chief Andy Thiessen said calls for service went from 127 in 2016 to 97 the following year (2017).

"On our average, over the last ten years it's a drop of 40%," said Thiessen.

He said having lower numbers means he and the volunteer firefighters don't have to put themselves in harm's way because you don't have any harms way to get to.

Thiessen added from a Municipal standpoint it's a saving of dollars for the taxpayers who help keep the Fire Department functioning.

"I must commend our community," said Thiessen. "Just making sure if they left the pot on the stove, are we using proper extension cords. Just those little things show up in the end. It's been good for us."

Thiessen said the weather did help the fire department and when it did get really dry during the summer months people were extremely careful.

The Fire Department has already been called out a few times in January 2018 but hopes the number of calls for service will once again remain low in the new year.