Morden Foundation Surpasses A Million Dollars In Donations

It was a year of growth for the Morden and Area Foundation.

The 2016-17 fiscal year, which ended August 31, was recapped during their annual meeting earlier this week.

"I think we had an extra $42,000 in donations in our endowment fund," said Foundation Chair Avaline Widmer. "So that was up a significant amount over previous years."

During the year, the foundation saw their endowment fund grow from $1,514,520 to $1,672,749 and was able to give back a total of $59,283 in grants.

Widmer said the previous year had a number of large events including the CFDC 'Dig Deep' Gala, Power of the Purse event, Pay it Forward May, and the 24 Hour Giving Challenge.

She added Ron Blum was recognized by resident Tom Sibbald as the Volunteer of the Year.

"Those are all things we are very proud of and helps the foundation grow," said Widmer.

Recent donations, which have fallen into the new fiscal year have helped propel the total amount of grant dollars given out by the foundation over the $1 million mark.

"It's amazing when you have endowment funds and you can only spend the interest earned. It's hard to imagine when you started 25 years ago you would be able to give back in such a short period of time a million dollars in grants."

Meanwhile, the 2017-18 fiscal year has a lot in store to help celebrate the foundation's 25th anniversary, including a Variety Night on April 14.