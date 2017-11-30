Morden Gets Strong Support For Resolution

Nearly 90 percent of AMM members are with Morden and their fight for the right to sell electricity.

"Only Manitoba Hydro is allowed to charge for electricity in Manitoba, so we have a dilemma," Morden Mayor Ken Wiebe says.

The city hopes to install charging stations for electric cars, but doesn't relish the thought of paying for the electricity at the cost of the taxpayer.

"City of Morden is left holding the tab... it's not fair," Wiebe says.

Wiebe says more charging stations may encourage more electric cars.

"One of the hold-backs could be there aren't enough charging stations," he says. "Build it and they will come."

The city presented the resolution at the recent AMM convention.