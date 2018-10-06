Morden Incumbent Says He Could Provide Continuity For A New Council

Election Day Is Coming!

Make sure you vote on October 24th, because your vote counts! 

Find out More

Details
Incumbent Doug Frost is looking to serve another term on Morden's city council.

An employee of Bell/MTS for 46 years, and with his two terms on council prior, Frost says he's learned much about prioritizing and adapting to ongoing change. With a passion for helping Morden grow Frost says if elected he will push to fill the needs in the community.

"My key objectives are to improve the accountability of the council. If the council truly is transparent and accountable, citizens shouldn't have to take time off work to come to a meeting. Continued lobbying for more daycare facilities, a new school, and renovations to our medical clinic to accommodate more doctors."

With only two incumbents of the eight running for the six council seats. Frost notes he can bring new members up to date on the decisions already made and give some guidance moving forward.

"With all the changes within the administration and a new council coming in, I feel I can provide some much-needed experience and some continuity," says Frost.

Municipal elections take place October 24.

