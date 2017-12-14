Morden Investing $600,000 In Recreation

A Public Hearing to review the City of Morden’s 2018 Financial Plan (Budget)

Dec. 18th at 7 pm in the City of Morden Council Chambers. Copies of the Financial Plan will be available Dec. 15th.

Details
Category: Local News

The City of Morden will be allocating more than half a million dollars towards building new sports fields in 2019.

The new fields will be located on a 40 acre parcel of land located in the city's northwest end.

"We've had that property for a number of years but it always comes down to having the money," said Morden Mayor Ken Wiebe.

Wiebe said council feels they have the money to make this happen in 2018, and added at the present time they're still working on what the area will look like.

"I can see it taking a good portion of the summer to get done and then you have to wait for the grass to grow," said Wiebe.

He noted it's their goal to have the project completed and functional by the spring of 2019.

fields2A view of the site of future sports fields on the city's northwest

Advent

Community Events

13
Dec
2017
Taste of the Holidays - Newcomer Dessert Potluck

13 December 2017 - 14 December 2017, 6:30 pm - 8:30 pm

St. Paul's United Church, Morden





14
Dec
2017
Pembina Valley Local Food Market

14 December 2017 4:30 pm - 6:00 pm

Morden and District Chamber of Commerce, Morden





14
Dec
2017
Evening Course: Wisdom Literature

14 December 2017 7:00 pm - 9:45 pm

Steinbach Bible College





14
Dec
2017
Pickelball

14 December 2017 - 08 February 2018, 7:00 pm - 10:00 pm

Emerado Centennial School, Winkler





15
Dec
2017
Winkler Flyers @ Portage Terriers

15 December 2017 7:30 pm

Stride Place





16
Dec
2017
Emerson Casual Crafters - Last Chance Christmas Baking & Gift Sale

16 December 2017 10:00 am - 3:00 pm

Emerson New Horizons





16
Dec
2017
Jingle for Genesis Craft & Vendor Sale

16 December 2017 - 17 December 2017, 10:00 am - 5:00 pm

East Gate Mall





