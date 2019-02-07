Morden Looking At Solutions For Snow Removal Challenges

Merchants of Stephen Street in Morden have been looking to the city for aid in snow removal, with a main focus on the downtown sidewalks.

Currently, businesses on Thornview get their snow cleared by the city while those in downtown Stephen Street don't, having to hire contracts independently.

Mayor Brandon Burley says they have encountered a complication in the city's decision to remove the snow on Stephen Street as well.

"We had gone to the Chamber of Commerce in December, hoping to have the ability to start clearing streets with secondary priority, it would be schools first then Stephen Street and get them open for business, but our equipment is too wide."

Burley says public works and engineering have been made aware of the situation, to figure out a resolution. He notes one solution is moving a contractor from another area with smaller equipment to accommodate Stephen Street, but they must weigh all options first.

"We want to level the playing field because they're paying the same taxes, so that was our commitment to the businesses on Stephen Street."

Burley says they had told the business community the plan wouldn't be perfect this year, but the city is hoping once they get find a solution there will still be some snow left to remove.