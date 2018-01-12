Morden Man Wanted in Altona Stolen Car Case

Altona police are on the hunt for a stolen vehicle and the suspected car thief.



A warrant has been issued for 28 year old Alexey Eykhorst of Morden. Police say Eykhorst took a vehicle from a local car dealership on Wednesday under the premise of a test drive and then failed to return it.



Eykhorst is approximately 6’ tall, 165 lbs, with blue eyes and blonde hair.



He is also wanted on two other warrants from other Manitoba police agencies.



The stolen car is a 2009 ford explorer, Eddie Bauer Edition. It's black and tan in colour with a dealer plate number of D41-236.



Anyone with information in this case is asked to contact the Altona Police Service 204-324-5353 or Manitoba Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8467.Police are also urging the public not to approach Eykhorst or the vehicle if located. They are to instead call 911 and report the incident to local police.

