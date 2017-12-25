Morden Mayor Recaps Strong Year, Ready For Busy 2018

As 2017 winds down, plans for 2018 in Morden begin to ramp up.

Morden Mayor Ken Wiebe said they will continue their waste diversion initiative and want to further educate residents on how to reduce the amount of waste going to the landfill.

The new year will also see the implementation of residents' ideas submitted during the city's annual survey.

Construction on the Regional Waste Water Treatment plant will also dominate plans for 2018.

Looking back on 2017, Wiebe said the City of Morden saw a year full of growth and community improvements.

He noted housing has increased over last year, they added a new giant turtle tourist attraction on the west side of the city, and completed infrastructure projects around Morden. The city also hosted the prestigious Esso Cup.

"We had representation from all of the regions of Canada for the ladies hockey tournament," said Wiebe. "It was a great effort from staff and all of the volunteers in the region."

Over the last number of years, the city has been working toward the completion of the New Tabor Home, which came to fruition in 2017.

"Today (December 12th) is the first committee of the whole meeting is where we didn't have it on the books, because for us it's done," said Wiebe.

2017 was also the first time the city competed in the 'Communities in Bloom' contest, which resulted in the Morden being awarded four out of five blooms. Wiebe noted this is a rare accomplishment for a community in their first year.

Also during the year, Morden took part in various Canada 150 events to help celebrate the country's 150th birthday, including a Canada 150 Skate, the painting of a mosaic, and enhanced Canada Day celebrations.

Overall, Wiebe said it's been a busy year for the City of Morden and they look to emulate that energy in 2018.