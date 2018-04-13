Morden Mayor Welcomes More Control Over Affordable Housing

Morden Mayor Ken Wiebe says they're excited to have more local control over Manitoba Housing.

The province is hoping to hand off public housing and supportive housing administration to local communities, "a lot less wasted dollars," Wiebe says.

The Manitoba government has endorsed a multilateral Housing Partnership Framework at a meeting of Canada’s federal, provincial and territorial ministers in Toronto earlier this week.

Families Minister Scott Fielding gave more information to municipal leaders at the Municipal Officials Seminar in Brandon Tuesday. The minister noted that work continues on a new ‘made-in-Manitoba’ provincial housing strategy.

Wiebe says it will help keep people in their home community when looking for affordable housing.

"Find them housing where they live, as opposed to putting them in a house that's available in another community that's thirty miles away," he says, adding moving to another community eliminates the support from local friends and family.