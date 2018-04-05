Morden Mayor Won't Run For Third Term

After two terms as Mayor of Morden, Ken Wiebe is ready to hang up the hat and begin his next chapter in life.



It was a real honour to serve the community says Wiebe and there were many highlights during his time as mayor.

"One of the big ones was becoming a city, that was pretty significant, that was pretty special. Of course the economic and population growth over the past seven and half years."

Wiebe says it's always been a thrill meeting newcomers to the community who have come from all over the world and have decided to make Morden their home.

Wiebe has represented Morden across the country and says it was almost surreal to be serving the community he grew up in.

"It's always been an honour to represent the city of Morden. I did a lot of growing up here, I lived here as a kid it's always been my home, it's always been my roots. "

Wiebe had left the community to serve in the military for 30 years before returning home to serve the city he spent his early years in.

He explains he couldn't have picked a better council, thanking the community for picking great council members.

Personally, he says it's thanks to the support from family and friends that he's been able to serve the community. Wiebe thanked his wife Linda for standing with him for over 40 years and says the support she's shown through all his endeavours has been amazing.

After his term ends in October, Wiebe will be taking some time to relax and make time for friends and family.

"There comes a time in your life when you just need to look and say. 'it's time.'"