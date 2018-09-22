Morden Mayoral Candidate Says Morden Is Facing Identity Crisis

Brandon Burley, one of three candidates vying for the top job in Morden this election season, wants to help nurture the city's identity.

According to Burley Morden is facing an identity crisis, "we aren't quite sure who we are and where we're supposed to be going. We need to ensure that what we are as a community is not lost simply because we are growing."

As cities rapidly grow, they sometimes lose the opportunity to define themselves, he says, adding Morden is at a crossroads that will define the community for the foreseeable future.

Education is another pressing issue for Burley. With two children in Maple Leaf School and one starting kindergarten next year, he says he understands the importance that no Morden child should be left behind academically.

Originally from Calgary, Burley says he never felt at home till he moved to Morden. With a background in real estate economics and a member of an advocacy committee that engages in provincial and federal levels of government, he hopes to take those experiences and apply them as mayor.

Burley notes he is also excited to see council form this October.

"Almost every conversation I've had as a candidate for mayor I've had to bridle my enthusiasm for the upcoming council, we have an all-star team coming in."

Along with Burley, Ron McClain and Karla Warkentin are in the race for the mayor's chair.

Meanwhile, eight candidates are on the ballot for six seats including incumbents Doug Frost, Hank Hildebrand and newcomers Rich Harries, Garry Hiebert, Jim Hunt, Gord Maddock, Nancy Penner and Ray Reidle.

Elections take place October 24.