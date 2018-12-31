2019 Curbside Pickup Schedule

Setting a clear direction for the Morden city staff was a priority for Morden's new City Manager.

Faisal Anwar is starting during a time of change for Morden, large transitions in Morden's front office, and the regional wastewater treatment plant, which will be the largest regional project ever. Unity is the most important thing, especially with new staff involved Anwar says. 

"First of all to gather my team, set the direction to motivate them, so we can work together in one direction instead of them working scattered... Some staff are pretty much new, so it's a pretty steep learning curve for all of us, but that's good for us because if we come with fresh minds, we can bring some new ideas and improvements."

Thursday night Morden residents and stakeholders were invited to meet the new City Manager. 

Anwar says it was a great opportunity for him to meet the people of the region and hear from them what is most needed for Morden to prosper. He believes events like these help remove barriers and let people know his doors are always open.  

Anwar holds a Bachelor of Commerce, Master of Arts, Economics, Master of Business Administration, and a Master of Applied Environmental Studies with five years of international business experience, and ten years experience in Planning and Economic Development in Yorkton, Saskatchewan, and Selkirk, Manitoba.

Though the role of City Manager is new to Anwar, he felt he was ready for the challenge.

"I have a passion to take on bigger challenges, so I can produce the desired results. Not to take on challenges for the sake of challenges but to optimize the quality of life for citizens."

Anwar is optimistic for Morden's future; he says by working together his team can make a positive impact on the community, strengthen economic opportunities, and stimulate development. 

