Morden Physiotherapists Grow Moustaches For Men's Health Awareness Month

Morden Physiotherapy has raised $1,484 for South Central Cancer Resource (SCCR).

The clinic raised money through online donations as well as a collection jar at the front desk. People were able to make donations and vote for who they thought had the best moustache. Physiotherapist and owner of Morden Physiotherapy, Jared Hildebrand, said they doubled the donations.

Physiotherapist Tim Shantz said it felt great to raise awareness for prostate health and men's health, as well as give back to the community.

Cindy Terwin accepted the check on behalf of SCCR and is grateful for the money which will be used for their many programs, such as the transportation program which gets patients to their appointments.