Morden Police Cracking Down On Parked Semi Trucks

Morden Police Service is warning semi drivers against parking along Mountain Street in Morden.

City of Morden by-laws state parking trucks, truck tractor and trailers, motorhomes or busses on any street for over an hour is illegal and that "no person shall leave unattended or unattached, a trailer of any type upon a highway."

Exceptions include parking for the purpose of loading or unloading.

Morden Police Service Sergeant Chris Flook explains semi truck parking on Mountain St. has been an ongoing safety concern as well.

"The larger semi trucks do present a hazard by obscuring intersections along Mountain Street," Flook says. "With winter quickly approaching the roads do need to be kept open and clear and a parked semi-truck does obstruct the snow clearing efforts."

He adds nearby residents also have the noise nuisance that results from trucks running all night.

Police have issued several written warnings in recent weeks.

