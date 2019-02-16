Morden’s Multicultural Winterfest Is Coming

Morden’s Multicultural Winterfest is Saturday, Feb 16, 12:30-4:30 p.m. at... Details Here

Details
Category: Local News

"We always encourage people to call; no call is too trivial. We'd rather show up and find out it's nothing than find out after that something did occur, and somebody could have called to prevent it."

Police Chief Brad Neduzak says that in response to the 2018 crime statistics, but he is encouraged that the number of calls to report crimes has increased as well.

The number of files opened in 2018 are up by about from 2017; areas which saw an increase were firearm offences, crimes against persons, and thefts under $5,000.

Meth is another area on the rise; Neduzak says police are remaining on top of the situation gathering information to best handle circumstances that arise.

For communities that grow, crime rates rise along with it. To meet those increasing rates, Neduzak says they schedule accordingly, but are looking to expand their ranks.

"We're asking for the increase in a constable; we're actually down own officer at this point, which we should be sitting at 13 constables. 2019 we're asking for an increase in a staff member, which would help offset some of these investigations that we now have to undertake."

Additional officers aren't the only method of combating crime; community involvement is also helpful. Neduzak hopes the public feel comfortable approaching officers and encouraging people to call as it's not a waste of their time.

 

More Local News

Modern Roof Trusses Built To Carry Heavy Snow Weight

If you're concerned about the weight of snow on your rooftop, you can save yourself the worry. Myron Derksen, the chief building inspector for the MSTW Planning District, says modern roof trusses are…

Morden Police Encourage Reporting Of Suspicious Activities

"We always encourage people to call; no call is too trivial. We'd rather show up and find out it's nothing than find out after that something did occur, and somebody could have called to prevent it."…

Romance Scams Cost Canadians Millions

RCMP report Canadians were scammed out of $22.5-million through the Romance Scams in 2018. That's only what has been reported to the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre. Of that total, over $812,000 was lost…

Province To Review Youth Justice System

When 60 percent of youth in correction facilities also involved in CFS, Justice Minister Cliff Cullen says it's time to create a more comprehensive approach. The provincial government is undertaking…

Multicultural Winterfest Returning To Morden For 11th Year

After 10 successful years of sharing the variety of cultures in the Pembina Valley, the Multicultural Winterfest is coming back for the 11th year this Saturday. One of the organizers, Jewel White,…

Local Businesses Warned Of Phone Hack

A number of local companies are dealing with the fallout of having their phone systems hacked. Solutions IT's Wes Ens explains a number of businesses have reported their phone system being hacked and…

School Looking Into Social Media Post Insulting Prime Minister

A local teacher came under fire Thursday after posing with a politician and holding sign with a disparaging message regarding Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. The post has since been deleted from the…

Buhler Active Living Centre Celebrates Valentines By Supporting Katie Cares

This Valentine's Day Buhler Active Living Centre (BALC) spread the love, approaching Katie Cares to be the recipient of their February fundraiser. The evening filled with delightful food and music by…

UPDATE - Tactical Team Spotted In Altona Friday Morning

There is nothing to report after members of the Regional Support Tactical Team were spotted in Altona Friday morning. Altona Police Chief Perry Batchelor says the incident, at an apartment complex…

New Director Of Community Services Named In Winkler

The City of Winkler is welcoming its new Director of Community Services, Jody Penner. "I'm very excited... I see the city of Winkler as a strong, growing community... certainly in the area of…

PembinaValleyOnline.com is your only local source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

Upcoming Events

Login