Morden Police Encourage Reporting Of Suspicious Activities

"We always encourage people to call; no call is too trivial. We'd rather show up and find out it's nothing than find out after that something did occur, and somebody could have called to prevent it."

Police Chief Brad Neduzak says that in response to the 2018 crime statistics, but he is encouraged that the number of calls to report crimes has increased as well.

The number of files opened in 2018 are up by about from 2017; areas which saw an increase were firearm offences, crimes against persons, and thefts under $5,000.

Meth is another area on the rise; Neduzak says police are remaining on top of the situation gathering information to best handle circumstances that arise.

For communities that grow, crime rates rise along with it. To meet those increasing rates, Neduzak says they schedule accordingly, but are looking to expand their ranks.

"We're asking for the increase in a constable; we're actually down own officer at this point, which we should be sitting at 13 constables. 2019 we're asking for an increase in a staff member, which would help offset some of these investigations that we now have to undertake."

Additional officers aren't the only method of combating crime; community involvement is also helpful. Neduzak hopes the public feel comfortable approaching officers and encouraging people to call as it's not a waste of their time.