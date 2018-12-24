Morden Police Investigating Pair Of Stolen Vehicle Incidents

Morden Police have recovered a pair of stolen vehicles from two separate incidents.

On December 21, police responded to reports of a break and enter. The homeowner explained when he returned home he discovered an unfamiliar vehicle on his property and a male on his driveway. When the homeowner confronted the man he jumped in his truck and left.

The resident noticed his back door had been kicked in but nothing had been stolen.

Police obtained the plate number of the suspect vehicle and learned the vehicle was stolen from a yard in Morden. The stolen vehicle was later recovered in Morden.

In a separate incident earlier that day, while on patrol police observed a vehicle that was known to be stolen from a residence in the RM of Stanley. The stolen vehicle was parked on a driveway at a residence in Morden. Police seized the vehicle and towed it back to the Morden Police Service garage for processing.

Police are continuing to investigate both incidents.