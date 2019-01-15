Morden Police Investigating Thefts, Weekly Report

January 8, 2019

At 8:59 a.m. Morden Police were dispatched to a residence where the 11-year-old caller was locked outside her house. The child was unable to get to school and decided to return back to her residence, only to find the house locked. She stayed inside her garage until police were able to attend and her parents could be contacted.

At 5:38 p.m. Morden Police received a report of a teenager that had run away from their residence. The child was later found and returned home safely.

January 9th, 2019

At 8:04 a.m. Morden Police received a complaint of theft of fuel from a local gas station. The individual filled their vehicle with gas and drove away without paying. Police made contact with this person and they attended the gas station later that day to pay for their fuel.

January 10th, 2019

Police received a complaint of a theft of a utility trailer. The complainant posted a rental advertisement for their trailer on a local website. Approximately a week before Christmas, two individuals attended to her residence and paid to rent the trailer for two days. The suspects never returned with the trailer. Police are investigating this matter. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Morden Police Service at 204-822-4900, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, submit a secure tip online at www.manitobacrimestoppers.com or text “TIPMAN” plus your message to CRIMES (274637).

Morden Police received a call from a mother stating that her teenage son was hit by a moving vehicle. The accident happened between noon and 1:30 p.m. on Stephen Street between 2nd Street and 3rd Street. No descriptions of the vehicle or driver were provided. There were no known injuries. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Morden Police Service at 204-822-4900.

Police received a School Patrol Report of a vehicle that drove through the red light at the crosswalk at 11th Street and Thornhill. The driver was issued a ticket for Disobey Traffic Control Device and received a fine of $203.

At 10:35 p.m. Morden Police received a call in regards to a youth that had been missing for two days and to their knowledge this had not been reported. The caller was concerned for the youth’s well being. Police called the parents and confirmed that their child was missing. The youth was located the next day at a house party and returned safely to his parents.

January 11th, 2019

Morden Police received a call from a parent stating she was out of the country and receiving complaints that her teenager was having a party at their residence. Police attended and found 9 other teenagers in the apartment. Alcohol and drugs were not a factor. All youth were returned to their parents/guardians.

Morden Police issued a ticket for Using a Cellular Device While Driving. The driver was issued a 72-hour suspension as a result and received a fine of $672.

January 12th, 2019

At 12:00 a.m. Morden Police received a call from Child and Family Services, requesting assistance in removing a youth that had been kicked out of his residence by his parents. While the youth was detained, it was found that there was a warrant out for his arrest. The youth was released into Child and Family Service’s custody with a Promise to Appear in court at a later date.

At 12:22 a.m. police received a noise complaint at a house party. Police attended and spoke with the homeowner, who apologized and said they would keep the noise down.

At 1:10 a.m. Morden Police received a call regarding noise from a bus that was parked close to the caller’s residence. Police contacted the driver of the bus and asked them to move it to another location.

Morden Police received a call at 4:01 a.m. regarding a stolen vehicle. The victim had been at a local bar and given friends a ride home. At the residence, everyone went inside, except one of the friends. When the victim went to leave, he noticed that his vehicle, which he had left running, was now missing. The stolen vehicle is described as a 2007 brown Pontiac Montana with license plate HCH 253. It is suspected that the vehicle is in Winnipeg. Police are continuing to investigate this matter. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Morden Police Service at 204-822-4900, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, submit a secure tip online at www.manitobacrimestoppers.com or text “TIPMAN” plus your message to CRIMES (274637).

January 13th, 2019

At 1:25 a.m. Morden Police received a call from a parent stating that their son was missing. He was located the next day in Carman and returned safely to his residence.

Morden Police received a report that money was taken from a residence during a house party that had happened earlier on during the week. The mother, who is out of the country, stated that one of the guests had stolen $500 cash from a sweater. Police are continuing to investigate this matter. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Morden Police Service at 204-822-4900, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, submit a secure tip online at www.manitobacrimestoppers.com or text “TIPMAN” plus your message to CRIMES (274637).

At 13:25 p.m Morden Police conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle and charged the driver with Drive While Disqualified. This charge carries a $672 fine and the driver’s vehicle was impounded for 30 days.