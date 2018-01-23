Morden Police Issue Unwanted Wake Up Call

Details
Around noon on January 17 Morden Police were called to the Family Services building where an intoxicated male was sleeping in the lobby.

Officers located the subject passed out in a chair. After waking the individual, he became combative and refused to comply with Police while they were trying to handcuff him. Police eventually brought him under control and arrested the 21-year-old from Winkler under the Intoxicated Persons Detention Act.

When conducting a search of the subject police found marijuana and a quantity of prescription drugs.

Because of the accused actions he was transported to Boundary Trails Health Centre for medical assessment and kept overnight for observation.

The individual has been charged with two counts of Breach of Probation, two counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance, as well as resisting arrest.

He was released the following day on a promise to appear in Morden Provincial Court in February.

Below is the rest of the Morden Police Report for the week of January 15th to January 22nd, 2018 as submitted by the department:

January 17th, 2018

Police were called to a motor vehicle accident at the corner of Thornhill Street and Mountain Street in Morden around 9:10 am.  A semi pulling a trailer was travelling west on Thornhill Street and attempted to turned north onto Mountain Street.  The trailer of the semi caught the light standard and pulled it down, blocking the roadway. Traffic was diverted for a short time until the light standard could be moved.  There were no injuries as a result of the accident.

January 17th, 2018

Around 12:25 pm, police were called to a motor vehicle accident at the corner of Thornhill Street and 15th Street in Morden.  A vehicle travelling east on Thornhill Street in the curb lane was approaching an intersection to turn south onto 15th Street.  A second vehicle travelling east as well on Thornhill Street in the median lane began to move into the curb lane but failed to see the first vehicle.  As a result, the first vehicle attempted to avoid a collision and started to move up and onto the boulevard but was struck on the driver’s side by the other vehicle.  There were no injuries as a result of the accident.

January 18th, 2018

Police received a complaint of an assault at a residence where police were called previously in the day.  Police arrived on scene and spoke with the victim who stated that he was afraid of his roommate who previously assaulted him, but did not want to pursue charges.  The victim was in the process of moving out and wanted to ensure that there would be no further issues or assaults.  Police spoke with the suspect who admitted there was an incident approximately a month earlier, but it was nothing serious.

January 20th, 2018

A family dispute between a father and son was mediated to avoid an altercation.  Police were called because the son was causing a disturbance and was very upset, but no assault had taken place.  When police arrived, the son was calm and reasonable to deal with.  There were no reported assaults or threats made and no charges were necessary.  

January 20th, 2018

Police were called to a domestic dispute where the female was intoxicated.  The couple got into an argument and the situation began to escalate. Police remained and mediated the situation until the female was able to depart the residence with a friend.  There were no charges as a result of this incident.

