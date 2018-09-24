Morden Police Looking To Add New Leadership Role

Morden's Police Board is in preparation as members terms could be coming to an end.

Chairperson Rich Harries explains they are in the process of providing guidance and setting the groundwork for those on the future board.

Many of the discussions revolved around the budget looking forward to 2019.

With a budget of over $2.2 million, the Morden Police Service's YTD is $1.4 million. With a remaining budget of over 820,000, talks are in place for additional services.

Based on the report when Retired Winnipeg Police Chief Devon Clunis reviewed the Morden Police Service, a recommendation was made that the service should hire an inspector.

"The city has some lofty population goals; there's a lot of development going on," says Harries. "We don't want to be in a position where we're not responding to things but being proactive in planning."

Harries notes recruiting for a police officer takes about a year, "it's not something you can decide to do in short notice."

Morden Police Chief Brad Neduzak, says the position would bring a significant improvement to the structure and overall effectiveness of the Service.

An additional request was made to replace the vacancy in the Constable's ranks after the Service promoted their second Sergeant in April.

Clunis also recommended a regional Police Service between Morden and Winkler. However, in recent months the talks have been in limbo says, Harries.

"[It's] largely due to people's availability as well as a realistic understanding that the municipal election and that we get a lot of our guidance from the two councils."

Once the elections are over Harries believes the conversations will pick back up.