Morden Police Release More Details On November 28th Incident

A 17-year-old male is facing charges after driving while under the influence of an intoxicating substance.

Emergency crews responded to a two-vehicle collision around 5:30 p.m. on November 28th at the intersection of 1st St. and Thornhill St. in Morden.

Morden Police attended the scene and observed two vehicles with extensive damage.

Police spoke with one of the drivers, who was still in his vehicle unhurt, and didn't detect an odor of liquor but felt the driver was disoriented. The driver was speaking in a slow deliberate manner with mumbled speech.

Officers then asked the driver to step out of his vehicle. As he did so the individual needed to hold onto the car to remain standing and at this time officers smelt an odour of marijuana coming from inside the vehicle.

When officers attempted to administer a Standard Field Sobriety Test the individual became uncooperative and belligerent with police. He eventually completed the tests, but failed.

At this time the driver was arrested for Impaired Operation of a Motor Vehicle by Drug, though the accused continued to be uncooperative.

Upon a search of the suspect a quantity of Shatter, a marijuana derivative, was found in his jacket. Morden Police called in their Drug Recognition Expert to conduct further testing and again the driver refused to comply.

As a result, the male was charged with Impaired Operation of a Motor Vehicle by Drug, Refusing a Drug Recognition Expert Demand, two counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance and Disobey Traffic Control Device, Red Light.

He will appear in Morden Provincial Court in January.

Below is the Morden Police Report for November 27 - December 1:



November 27th, 2017

While investigating an unrelated incident, police attended a residence in Morden and discovered a male inside that had a Warrant out for his arrest by Morden Police Service for 7 counts of Unauthorized Use of a Credit Card and 2 counts from Winnipeg. The 28-year-old male from Winnipeg also had two Warrants for Arrest held by the Winnipeg Police Service for Fraudulently Personate Another Person to Avoid Arrest and Fail to Comply with Conditions of a Recognizance. A second 55-year-old male from Morden inside the residence, was on an order to have no contact with the first male. He is charged with Breach of Undertaking and both individuals were arrested and released on Promises to Appear in Morden Provincial Court in January 2018. The male with Warrants from Winnipeg was released on a Winnipeg Provincial Court date in January as well.

November 28th, 2017

Police received a call from Probation Services of an individual at their office who had a Warrant out for their arrest. Police attended and arrested a 17-year-old female from Winkler for Failing to Comply with a Probation Order by not reporting to Probations by a specified date. The individual was released on a Promise to Appear in Morden Provincial Court in January.

November 28th, 2017

Police were called to a local business in Morden around 6:30 pm regarding a male that was in the bathroom using drugs. The suspect had since left the business with no shoes. Police attended the area and received a second dispatch of the male now outside a different business in Morden. The male was heavily intoxicated by a drug, very unsteady on his feet and had slurred speech. Police arrested the individual under the Intoxicated Persons Detention Act. The 20-year-old male was lodged in cells and released when sober without charges.

December 1st, 2017

Received a call at 9:40 am from an off duty officer who was at Home Hardware in Morden and observed a male and female together, known to be on an order not to have any contact or communication with each other. Police attended and arrested both individuals. The female had two Warrants for Arrest for Fail to Attend Court and for Fail to Comply with Recognizance Conditions as well as being on conditions not to have any contact or communication with the male suspect in this case. The male had been released by the courts on a Recognizance with conditions to have no contact or communication with the female and is on a Probation Order to have no contact or communication with the same female. The 30-year-old male and the 31-year-old female were both remanded into custody and transported to Winnipeg. They both remain in custody awaiting their next court appearance.

December 1st, 2017

Police were on general patrol when they observed a vehicle in the Shoppers Drug Mart parking lot with no front license plate. A check with police dispatch indicated the vehicle registration was inactive. Several minutes later, the vehicle moved and was observed travelling west on North Railway Street. The vehicle was stopped and the male driver advised that the vehicle was not registered and he did not have a driver’s license. Police spoke with the female passenger who had a purse on her lap that appeared to be very full. The female passenger in the vehicle was recognized as the suspect from a previous theft at Shoppers Drug Mart in Morden. Police observed some items in the back seat that the passenger was trying to conceal. When questioned, the driver and passenger were giving inconsistent answers for explanations as to why they were in Morden and where they had been. The female produced receipts for very small purchases in Winkler, but were inconsistent with the products seen within the vehicle. Police determined that the couple was staying in Winkler and a large inventory of items, also believed to be stolen, was located inside a hotel room. All items were seized and police are continuing their investigation.