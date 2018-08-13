Morden Police Respond To Hit-And-Run, Lay Charges

Are You Interested In Being A City Councillor Or Mayor?

Details
Category: Local News

Morden Police attended the scene of a hit-and-run at the intersection of Mountain Street and Thornhill on August 11.

The boat and trailer that the victim was pulling with their vehicle sustained some scrapes.

Police located the suspect, with the help of witness descriptions, at his residence and he was charged with failing to remain at the scene of an accident.

 

Morden Police followed up with a call reporting a domestic dispute at 7:55 a.m. on August 11.

The service attended the residence, where they determined that one of the two parties was intoxicated and started an argument.

Police confirmed that no assaults had taken place. They mediated the situation until one of the parties left for work.

 

Meanwhile, the service is searching for a roll of coins amounting to more than $100.

The service received a report on August 6 about a theft from a vehicle that occurred between 11 p.m. the night before and 6 a.m. that morning.

The vehicle was unlocked, sitting on the owner's driveway. The coins had been stolen from inside the vehicle.

Anyone with information regarding this incident are encouraged to contact the Morden Police Service or Crime Stoppers.

 

On August 12, the service received an emergency call of a Break and Enter in progress to a residence.

Police learned that an ex-boyfriend had broke into the residence and assaulted the female victim, while children were also inside the home.

By the time police had arrived, the suspect had left. Police were familiar with the 36-year-old male Morden resident and patrolled the area.

Upon seeing the police cruiser, the suspect fled. After a brief foot pursuit the suspect was taken into custody and released on a Promise to Appear for Break and Enter, and Domestic Assault court date in September.

