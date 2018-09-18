Morden Police Seek Public Assistance In Beach Vandalism Investigation

Morden Police are asking the public for assistance with a vandalism and mischief investigation.

On September 8 police were called to Colert Beach with reports of a garbage can fire in the public washrooms. Employees also noticed letters burned into the roof of the washroom.

Anyone with information regarding these incidents is asked to call the Morden Police Service at 822-4900, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, submit a secure tip online at www.manitobacrimestoppers.com or text “TIPMAN” plus your message to CRIMES (274637).