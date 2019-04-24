Mental Health Week- May 6-12

Learn and help the stigma around Mental Health.

Find out more

Details
Category: Local News

Morden Police are continuing an investigation into a potential theft.

On Saturday, April 20, close to midnight police received a call regarding a suspicious male near the railroad tracks. The caller explained they observed the male walking near the tracks. When he shone his flashlight in the man's direction the suspect dropped some items and ran away.

Police determined that the items dropped by the suspect actually belonged to a business in the area. Police were unable to locate the suspect and are continuing their investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Morden Police Service at 204-822-4900, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, submit a secure tip online at www.manitobacrimestoppers.com or text “TIPMAN” plus your message to CRIMES (274637).

More Local News

Two Charged For Destroying Traffic Signs In Altona

Altona police have laid charges in an incident that saw multiple traffic signs cut down in the community. Employees with the Altona Public Works Department notified police of the mischief last week,…

Morden Police Seeking Assistance In Potential Theft

Morden Police are continuing an investigation into a potential theft. On Saturday, April 20, close to midnight police received a call regarding a suspicious male near the railroad tracks. The caller…

W.C. Miller Student Earns Young Humanitarian Award

From an early age, Reese Estwick made it her mission to be an ally to those who are marginalized. That passion and dedication has earned her a Young Humanitarian Award from the Manitoba Teachers'…

R.M. Montcalm Expands Mandatory Evacuations

More residents are being told to leave their homes east of St. Jean as flood waters threaten to cut off road access in the area. On Monday the R.M. of Montcalm issued a state of local emergency,…

PembinaValleyOnline.com is your only local source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

Upcoming Events

Login