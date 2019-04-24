Morden Police Seeking Assistance In Potential Theft

Morden Police are continuing an investigation into a potential theft.

On Saturday, April 20, close to midnight police received a call regarding a suspicious male near the railroad tracks. The caller explained they observed the male walking near the tracks. When he shone his flashlight in the man's direction the suspect dropped some items and ran away.

Police determined that the items dropped by the suspect actually belonged to a business in the area. Police were unable to locate the suspect and are continuing their investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Morden Police Service at 204-822-4900, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, submit a secure tip online at www.manitobacrimestoppers.com or text “TIPMAN” plus your message to CRIMES (274637).