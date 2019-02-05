Morden Police Track Down Thieves After Shoplifting Spree

Two Morden residents are facing charges after multiple thefts in one evening.

On February 1, police were dispatched to a business after reports of a male and female leaving without paying for merchandise. Police were given a description of the two suspects and shortly after learned a male and female had entered another establishment and attempted to drink from a liquor bottle they were carrying in their jacket. The suspects were asked to leave.

Later the same day police received yet another report from a business owner reporting a male and female had left their store without paying for merchandise. Police attended the business and observed the two suspects in the parking lot.

A 29-year-old male and 39-year-old female from Morden were charged with two counts of theft under $5000 and disorderly conduct in or around a licensed premise and will attend Morden Provincial Court in March.