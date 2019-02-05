Morden Police Track Down Thieves After Shoplifting Spree

Morden’s Multicultural Winterfest Is Coming

Two Morden residents are facing charges after multiple thefts in one evening.

On February 1, police were dispatched to a business after reports of a male and female leaving without paying for merchandise. Police were given a description of the two suspects and shortly after learned a male and female had entered another establishment and attempted to drink from a liquor bottle they were carrying in their jacket. The suspects were asked to leave.

Later the same day police received yet another report from a business owner reporting a male and female had left their store without paying for merchandise. Police attended the business and observed the two suspects in the parking lot.

A 29-year-old male and 39-year-old female from Morden were charged with two counts of theft under $5000 and disorderly conduct in or around a licensed premise and will attend Morden Provincial Court in March.

