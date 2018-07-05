With summer vacation officially underway, Morden Police Service is reminding motorists to remain vigilant as more cyclists take to the streets.

Chief Brad Neduzak also reminds cyclists to keep the rules of the road in mind; stop at stop signs, indicate their turns and use caution when there are vehicles around, because the motorist might not see the cyclist.

Neduzak also reminds residents helmets are required for anyone under the age of 18.

Neduzak explains Morden Police Service, in partnership with local establishments, will provide rewards for those who follow the rules of the road as a way to promote safe cycling.

"Instead of always stopping individuals, and saying what they're not doing right, we'll stop them and actually reward them for following the rules and obeying the laws," Neduzak says.