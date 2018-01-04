Morden Police Warning Against Reckless Driving On Skating Path

Residents of Morden have informed the Morden Police Service of vehicles driving on the public skating path around Lake Minnewasta.

A statement has been released by the Morden Police reminding the public that the groomed skating path around the lake is intended for public skating and not for vehicles to drive on.

Acting Sergeant Jeff Forster, says vehicles are prohibited from the path, but if need be vehicles can cross the path if they are heading to their ice shacks.

"That’s an exception, this is in place to prevent people from driving erratically and fooling around. Obviously drivers heading to their ice shacks can cross it."

Forster explains the rules in place are to prevent reckless driving on the path that could potentially end with someone getting hit and injured.

Violators are subject to possible fines, banned from the lake, with repeat offenders could have Criminal Code charges with tickets handed out under the Petty Trespass act.