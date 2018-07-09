Morden Preparing For The Future Of Electric Vehicles

Are You Interested In Being A City Councillor Or Mayor?

Visit the Civic Centre or call 204-822-4434 to find out more.

Details
Category: Local News

It's no secret that the future is electric, says Morden City Manager John Scarce, which is why Morden is developing electric vehicle charging stations throughout the city.

"It's been on the list for quite a long time to have an electric vehicle charging station in Morden somewhere," he says. "Electric vehicles are going to be the way of the future for certain."

By 2020 Mercedes is looking to have every model have an electric option, by 2025 Ford will have around 20 electric models.

This project has been discussed a number of times, however, Scarce says due to the Hydro Act they've had to place the project on the back burner. According to section 15.2, under the act "no other person than the corporation can engage in the retail supply of power in Manitoba," meaning no one other entity than MB Hydro can charge for electricity.

To face this head on Morden had a resolution passed with the Association of Manitoba Municipalities (AMM), asking the government to change that section, so the city can install charging stations and begin the retail sale of power.

"Everyone pays for the gas they put in the car," says Scarce. "Even though it's probably a small amount of electricity that will charge the vehicle there are still other infrastructure costs that are associated."

Electric charging stations are only one of the plans Morden has been working on in order to prepare for the future. The city has also announced Morenet, a free wireless internet service to the entire community, one that is estimated to have a population of 15,000 in the next two years.

"In 2020, what is the infrastructure we need to put in today? What are the services... the recreation? When you set visions like that you start thinking about all of these things for what's happing tomorrow, not what's happening yesterday."

Currently, the city is still waiting for legislation to change in order to begin installing charging stations.

More Local News

Passion Play Tells The Story Of Jesus For 19th Year

For the 19th year in a row, actors from all over southern Manitoba have partnered with Oak Valley Productions to perform the Manitoba Passion Play. "It's just amazing after all these 19 years, how…

Morden Preparing For The Future Of Electric Vehicles

It's no secret that the future is electric, says Morden City Manager John Scarce, which is why Morden is developing electric vehicle charging stations throughout the city. "It's been on the list for…

House Fire East Of Altona

No one was hurt in a house fire on the weekend that destroyed a rural home in the Rural Municipality of Montcalm. Letellier fire crews received the call early Saturday morning. The occupants of the…

Councillor Representing Winkler In Halifax And The World (GALLERY)

Winkler Councillor Marvin Plett continues to advocate for local municipal issues on the federal level through his involvement with the Federation of Canadian Municipalities. Plett recently took part…

Altona Tree Removal Program In Full Swing

Many Ash trees in Altona have been dying due to plant lice known as aphids, and a replacement program is underway. Altona Public Works Manager Clint Derksen said if residents notice some of the…

Vital Signs Survey Shows The Heart Of Winkler

The second round of the Vital Signs survey has received a healthy response from the community. Karina Cardona, the Administrative Coordinator at the Winkler Community Foundation (WCF), received 361…

Chase The Ace Prize Assisting Manitou Community

A number of Manitou organizations and facilities will receive a boost, including one lucky winner, after the popular Chase the Ace event came to a close recently. Lindy Sharpe, the Treasurer for the…

Bikers Hit The Road To Send Kids To Camp

Motorcycle engines roared down the highways for Children's Camps International. This was the first year Morden has hosted Ride For Kids, a fundraising event which a biker gets sponsors to raise money…

Karina Bueckert Running For Winkler Council

Local resident Karina Bueckert has thrown her hat into the ring for Winkler City Council. She says the biggest factor was the blessing from her family, "they support me in serving the community, I…

Big Times At The Suncatch, Free Concerts All Summer Long

After a test run event last Canada Day weekend, the Suncatch Park is ready. A number of upgrades have been done on the area, the inclusion of a proper stage for musicians, a private seating area, and…

PembinaValleyOnline.com is your only local source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

Upcoming Events

Login