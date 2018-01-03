Morden Releases More Details On Waste By-Law

The new and improved 2018 Waste Schedule is available.

Click for details.

Details
Category: Local News

Morden City Council has approved By-Law 25-2017, a by-law which is aimed to further help the City divert waste from the landfill.

Morden's By-Law officer Rick Paracholski said he's not going to be going door to door checking everyone's garbages. He added this will be like any other by-law.

"The people picking up your garbage are going to be monitoring it," said Paracholski.

He said he's been told there are cameras on the trucks picking up the garbage, and if there's an issue they'll contact the City. He added at which time he will be in contact with the household or business. He would advise the occupants of the complaint, educate them on the issue, and help them rectify it.

"As long as they do fix it, that would be the end of it," said Paracholski.

He continued to say there could be one or two warnings before a penalty would be assessed.

The penalties are as follows, $150 for either having a garbage can without a lid or placing material into a container not marked for that material and $450 for placement of a household hazardous waste material in any container not marked for that purpose.

"The biggest thing is to educate the people so they know what can go in the cans and what can't," said Paracholski. "Once you're educated I don't think there will be a problem.

At this time Paracholski said there are no seminars planned by the City to help educate the public on which items go into which bins, but noted there are lists and a game on the City's website to help residents learn and avoid these penalties.

This by-law came into effect January 1st for all single family and two-family residences within the City of Morden. Apartments and all businesses that handle food will only be affected starting July 1, 2018, followed by all commercial businesses and construction sites Jan. 1, 2019.

The new and improved 2018 Waste Schedule is available.

Click for details.

More Local News

Morden Releases More Details On Waste By-Law

Morden City Council has approved By-Law 25-2017, a by-law which is aimed to further help the City divert waste from the landfill. Morden's By-Law officer Rick Paracholski said he's not going to be…

New GPS Approach Systems Up And Running At Morden/Winkler Airports

The Cities of Morden and Winkler have implemented a new GPS approach system at each of their airports. "You can actually find the runway without actually being able to see it and be able to safely…

Knife Attack Leads To Assault With A Weapon Charges In Morden

On December 29, 2017, Morden Police was dispatched to assist paramedics at a residence on Mountain Street in Morden. A man known by police was on the phone with Ambulance Dispatch, with a victim…

RM Of Morris Industrial Park 'Number One' Project In 2018

RM of Morris council will continue developments in Rosenort's growing industrial park in 2018. Ralph Groening, reeve for the RM of Morris, said a grant they received in 2017 will help this project…

Undefeated Morris Hockey Team Gets Private Parliament Tour

At the start of December, the Red River Wild PeeWee team was chosen to represent Manitoba in Canada's 150 PeeWee division at the 19th Annual Bell Capital Cup in Ottawa, Ont. from Dec. 27-31. The team…

2017 Another Steady Year For Immigration To The Pembina Valley

The flow of immigrants into the Pembina Valley region remained fairly strong during 2017. Regional Connections, the immigrant services organization based in Winkler has worked with about 800 new…

Montcalm Reeve Optimistic For 2018

The New Year could bring some big changes to the Rural Municipality of Montcalm. Reeve, Derek Sabourin, said there is the potential for a few capital projects in 2018, such as a possible new fire…

ACF Fall Donations Help Fund Gretna's New Bison Sculpture

The Altona Community Foundation (ACF) has announced the recipients of its 2017 Fall Grants. In total, $17,700 was granted to six organizations. Gretna Beautification Team received $1,200 toward a…

Falk Reflects On 2017 Highlights

The Member of Parliament for Provencher says a few memories stand out from 2017. In reflecting on the past year, Ted Falk says a big event was the selection of Andrew Scheer as the new leader of the…

Another Great Year Expected For Commercial And Industrial Development In Winkler

2018 should be another exciting year for commercial development in the City of Winkler. As the new year rolls in, Mayor Martin Harder said council will continue to be prudent in attracting new…

Winkler Morden Habitat For Humanity Chapter Official

Since its humble beginnings in having houses built in Winkler in 1985 under the Habitat For Humanity Banner, Winkler and Morden will become home to a Habitat for Humanity Chapter. Habitat for…

Carman To Close Out Some Big Projects In 2018

The New Year will see the completion of a major road project in Carman. Mayor, Bob Mitchell, said after about 20 years of discussions and planning, 2017 was finally the year that PTH 13 through town…

New Fire Hall Was A 2017 Highlight For R.M. of Morris

A major project for the RM of Morris in 2017 was the start of construction on the new Rosenort fire hall. Reeve Ralph Groening said construction work began in fall at the town's Industrial Park by…

Successful Provincial Junior Curling Event Showcases Altona

The best junior curlers in the province enjoyed the best Altona has to offer during the 2018 Canola Juniors Championship which wrapped up Sunday afternoon. Host Committee Co-Chair Keith Stoesz says…

Parkland Students Take Initiative In Community Involvement

While learning about Local and Global initiatives a group of students at Parkland Elementary School in Winkler, called Youth in Leadership (YIL), chose to become involved in the community themselves.…

Frost Fire Ski Open Despite Broken Chair Lift

Frost Fire Ski is operating in a different capacity this year due to a wind storm that wrecked their main chairlift. Kristi Wilfahrt, Interim Foundation Director of the Pembina Gorge Foundation…

Cannabis, Economic Development Await Minister Pedersen in 2018

The impending legalization of marijuana on July 2, 2018, is never far from the mind of Manitoba's growth, enterprise and trade minister, Blaine Pedersen. The Midland MLA says a review will begin…

Carman-Dufferin Fills Local Emergency Gap

Members of the Carman-Dufferin Protective Services Committee hope the creation of a new position will provide leadership in future emergencies. Chair, Matt Gray, explained that a series of EMO…

Manitoba 4-H Celebrates Its 2017 Year

The Manitoba 4-H program continues to be one of the most vibrant programs for youth and young adults across the province with over 2200 members attending the approximate 140 clubs. Members up to the…

Rhineland And Altona Collaborate On Economic Strategy

The Municipality of Rhineland and Altona are collaborating on a proposed joint economic strategy. Members from the local business community have urged both municipalities to come up with a joint…

PembinaValleyOnline.com is your only local source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

More Local News

Local Music Duo Win National Frozen Yogurt Chain Contest

Phillips Says Southern Manitoba Had Canada's Best Weather In 2017

Morris Senior Housing, HWY 75, Internet And Elections Top Of Mind For 2018

Keeping Animals Safe in Frigid Weather

Cold Snap Expected To Linger

Weather Stops Morris Hockey Team From Playing At Parliament Hill

2017 'Busiest Summer' In Seven Years For Emerson-Franklin

Are Bitterly Cold Temperatures Taking A Toll on Your Vehicle?

AG DAYS – 41 Years of Ag and Innovation

GVSD Board Grateful For Time, Feedback In Superintendent Search

Bergen Says Conservatives Will Continue To Keep Liberals In Check in 2018

2017 Marks Completion Of Major Capital Projects For Altona

Christmas Morning Fire In Darlingford

Provincial Juniors Compete On Arena Ice For Second Time

Bitterly Cold Temperatures Expected to Stay For Some Time

Fire Destroys Halbstadt Area House

Access Credit Union Donates To New Active Living Centre

Strong Year For Municipality Of Stanley, Aiming To Surpass It In 2018

Holly Daze For Donate Love

Work on Drainage, Roads Marked A Busy 2017 in Rhineland

Local News Archives

Community Events

18
Dec
2017
FREE JUMP - Job Education & Mentoring Program - Classes Starting Soon!!!

18 December 2017 - 14 January 2018, 12:00 am - 6:00 am

Segue Career Options, Winkler





04
Jan
2018
Annual General Meeting at the Pembina Threshermens Museum

04 January 2018 7:00 pm

Pembina Threshermen's Museum (PTM)





05
Jan
2018
Miami Curling Club Men's and Ladies' Bonspiel

05 January 2018 - 08 January 2018, 6:00 pm - 6:00 pm

Miami Curling Club





06
Jan
2018
Winkler Flyers @ Dauphin Kings

06 January 2018 7:30 pm

Credit Union Place





07
Jan
2018
Winkler Flyers @ Waywayseecappo Wolverines

07 January 2018 4:00 pm

Waywayseecappo Arena Complex, Rossburn





08
Jan
2018
Watercolour Techniques

08 January 2018 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm

Pembina Hills Arts Council, Morden





09
Jan
2018
Art Academy for Kids - Pottery

09 January 2018 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Pembina Hills Arts Council, Morden





Login