Morden Releases More Details On Waste By-Law

Morden City Council has approved By-Law 25-2017, a by-law which is aimed to further help the City divert waste from the landfill.

Morden's By-Law officer Rick Paracholski said he's not going to be going door to door checking everyone's garbages. He added this will be like any other by-law.

"The people picking up your garbage are going to be monitoring it," said Paracholski.

He said he's been told there are cameras on the trucks picking up the garbage, and if there's an issue they'll contact the City. He added at which time he will be in contact with the household or business. He would advise the occupants of the complaint, educate them on the issue, and help them rectify it.

"As long as they do fix it, that would be the end of it," said Paracholski.

He continued to say there could be one or two warnings before a penalty would be assessed.

The penalties are as follows, $150 for either having a garbage can without a lid or placing material into a container not marked for that material and $450 for placement of a household hazardous waste material in any container not marked for that purpose.

"The biggest thing is to educate the people so they know what can go in the cans and what can't," said Paracholski. "Once you're educated I don't think there will be a problem.

At this time Paracholski said there are no seminars planned by the City to help educate the public on which items go into which bins, but noted there are lists and a game on the City's website to help residents learn and avoid these penalties.

This by-law came into effect January 1st for all single family and two-family residences within the City of Morden. Apartments and all businesses that handle food will only be affected starting July 1, 2018, followed by all commercial businesses and construction sites Jan. 1, 2019.