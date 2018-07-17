Morden Resident's Smoking Complaint Ends In Arrest

Are You Interested In Being A City Councillor Or Mayor?

A Morden woman was arrested for uttering threats after a neighbour complained about marijuanna smoke.

On July 12, police were dispatched to a residence on Gaslight Drive in Morden regarding a threat by a neighbour. Police spoke with the victim who explained her neighbour is constantly smoking marijuana and the smoke causes her to have an allergic reaction.

According to police, after being asked by the victim to stop, the neighbour began yelling, screaming, and threatened to kill the victim.

The 38-year-old female was arrested the next day without incident, charged with Uttering Threats and released on a Promise to Appear with conditions to have no contact or communication with the victim. She will be appearing in Morden Provincial Court in August.

