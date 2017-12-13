Morden's Canada 150 Skate Generates Donation For Genesis House

Genesis House received a number of toques, gloves, and mittens, as well as monetary donations, at Morden's Canada 150 Skate this weekend.



"We invited people to bring things for our mitten tree," said Morden Recreation Programmer Stephanie Dueck.

People tend to ramp up their donations during the holiday season, Dueck explained, adding the mitten tree was a great way to give back.

The donations were presented to Genesis House Executive Director Ang Braun who said it was perfect timing. The centre had given away many of their items after a recent renovation and didn't have much for their clients.

"We usually have a bin at the front for when people come into the shelter they can grab whatever they need," said Braun. "Now we can actually put this box back up there because we didn't have one before."

Braun also thanked the community for their continued support, which allows Genesis House to offer their services year after year.