2019 Curbside Pickup Schedule

The schedule will be in your mailbox and available at Civic Centre.

Morden's Handi-Van has been serving the city for over 25 years, and they currently have three different vehicles they can use to serve roughly 100 regular clients. This does not include the people that use it as needed.

"We provide services to the mobility disadvantaged, and the elderly in the community," says Brian Nedohin, Chair of the Morden Handi-Van Board.

With no van service available in Winkler and the R.M. of Stanley, these clients encompass the whole surrounding region. For example, a few months ago they were called upon to help Manitou residents evacuate their personal care home.

With high demand, and needing to trade-in vehicles every six years, the board is getting ready for 2019.

"So the replacement fund would give us the opportunity to replace a vehicle every two years, because we need anywhere between $55,000 and $90,000 depending on which size of vehicle we get," says Nedohin.

Some of these funds are received through government grants, and the City of Morden, but seeing as they service other areas, the board is hoping the R.M. of Stanley and City of Winkler will jump on board as well.

To help make clients money go a little farther, they only charge for a trip instead of by the hour.

He says, "We charge $14 for in the community, and it could be three or four stops if you need to, whereas if you have a taxi service, they would charge a lot more for that for doing the stops."

As well, they are always looking for more volunteer drivers, and are thinking about building a Handi-Van garage in the future.

