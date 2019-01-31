Morden’s Multicultural Winterfest Is Coming

Morden’s Multicultural Winterfest is Saturday, Feb 16, 12:30-4:30 p.m. at... Details Here

Details
Category: Local News

Morden is postponing the enforcement of a Vehicle Weight Limitation policy till October 2020.

The policy restricts heavy highway trucks from parking on residential lots, which seems to be a common trend says Morden Mayor Brandon Burley.

He notes the policy is already a by-law and enforcement was planned to go out with a compliance period on average of 28 days, but they passed the regulation without realizing the implications.

"For households who earn an income from trucking, talking about the cost of installing a block heater or finding shop space, most households were not financially prepared for that." That's why the decision was made to give truck drivers and an additional 18 months to find a solution, which the city itself is looking into also.

Burley says they have some ideas they could deliver that would be effective and affordable; however, in the meantime households need their livelihood.

"It's not a good scenario we put them in, so this reverses course on that for them."

Once the stay of enforcement comes in 2020, Burley says they are hoping to change it with a by-law likely regarding idling, and possibly accompanied by a park and pay kind of option.

More Local News

Municipality Of Rhineland Adjusts Indemnities Following Tax Changes

The Municipality of Rhineland is following the lead of other Canadian municipalities in giving elected officials a raise...on paper. Council has approved a 14.3 percent increase to the annual…

Morden's Heavy Vehicle Policy Enforcement Put On Hold

Morden is postponing the enforcement of a Vehicle Weight Limitation policy till October 2020. The policy restricts heavy highway trucks from parking on residential lots, which seems to be a common…

Manitoba Teachers' Society Welcomes Education Review

The Manitoba Teachers Society welcomes the Province's review of education. Norm Gould, president of MTS, said it's been a long time since such a study was conducted, and examining what other…

Donation Helping "Keep The Lights On" At WAC

The Winkler Arts and Culture (WAC) "Keep the Lights On for Art" campaign received a $1,500 boost last week from BSI Insurance. WAC Executive Director explains it's difficult to find grant funding for…

Carbon Monoxide Alarms Malfunction At MCI

The extreme cold weather caused some equipment to malfunction overnight at MCI in Gretna. In a letter out to parents, the school said carbon monoxide alarms went off in a couple of the residence…

Noon Garage Fire Calls Out Altona Fire Fighters

Over a dozen fire fighters with Altona/Rhineland Emergency Services spent their lunch hour Wednesday putting out a small garage fire. The call came in around 12:07 PM to the corner of 3rd St. and 5th…

Closures Force Schools To Amend Exam Schedules

A number of high schools in the region have pushed back exams because of school closures and cancellations thanks to this week's cold snap. Garden Valley School Division At Garden Valley Collegiate…

Record Setting Cold Descends On Southern Manitoba

January 30th, 2019 will go down as a record breaker for some parts of Southern Manitoba as bitterly cold temperatures continued for a second consecutive day. This current stretch of weather is the…

Winkler Principal's Snow Day Rap Going Viral

A local Principal has gone viral for her unique way of announcing a snow day. Students and local residents have been sharing a video of Northlands Parkway Collegiate Principal Tammy MacDonald singing…

Altona MCC Store Rings Up Strong Sales In 2018

The Altona MCC Gift and Thrift store had another strong financial year in 2018. The store finished the year with a total income of $640,000, down slightly from 2017 when the store recorded net…

PembinaValleyOnline.com is your only local source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

Upcoming Events

Login