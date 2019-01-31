Morden's Heavy Vehicle Policy Enforcement Put On Hold

Morden is postponing the enforcement of a Vehicle Weight Limitation policy till October 2020.

The policy restricts heavy highway trucks from parking on residential lots, which seems to be a common trend says Morden Mayor Brandon Burley.

He notes the policy is already a by-law and enforcement was planned to go out with a compliance period on average of 28 days, but they passed the regulation without realizing the implications.

"For households who earn an income from trucking, talking about the cost of installing a block heater or finding shop space, most households were not financially prepared for that." That's why the decision was made to give truck drivers and an additional 18 months to find a solution, which the city itself is looking into also.

Burley says they have some ideas they could deliver that would be effective and affordable; however, in the meantime households need their livelihood.

"It's not a good scenario we put them in, so this reverses course on that for them."

Once the stay of enforcement comes in 2020, Burley says they are hoping to change it with a by-law likely regarding idling, and possibly accompanied by a park and pay kind of option.