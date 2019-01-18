2019 Curbside Pickup Schedule

The schedule will be in your mailbox and available at Civic Centre.

Click Here For More

Details
Category: Local News

Adding a little more fun this winter, the skating path on Lake Minnewasta is open once again.

Last year, Morden resident Dave Penner used his truck to clear the snow off the lake to form a 3.5 km trail. This year, employees from Capital Landscaping and their friends decided to continue in Penner's footsteps.

The Morden Fire Department has also teamed up to become a part of this group endeavour, providing the equipment to flood the rink, but the Capital Landscaping group is taking charge of this initiative, says Fire Chief Andy Thiessen.

Though the path won't be as long as last year's due to the ice's rough surface, Thiessen says there is a short loop, an open area near the beach, along with some other options.

"What I didn't realize until I went there later on is, there's an excellent tobogganing hill, the fellas got a little creative and also created a luge run."

Thiessen says creating the hill was to provide more options for kids, but adults have also been participating.

He adds it's exciting to see people enjoying their winter, and as long as there's good ice, the fire department will be happy to help out making the path.

More Local News

A Couple's Faith Sustained Them Through Years Of Imprisonment

During Kevin and Julia Garratt's incarceration, it was their faith that gave them hope when things felt hopeless. "If we didn't have that, I don't know how we would survive. It was moment by moment,…

Altona Restarts Green House Gas Study

The Town of Altona is re-starting the process of trying reducing its carbon footprint. A company called Eco-West was hired by the town last year to conduct a study of the town's overall operations as…

Morden's Lake Skating Trail Open

Adding a little more fun this winter, the skating path on Lake Minnewasta is open once again. Last year, Morden resident Dave Penner used his truck to clear the snow off the lake to form a 3.5 km…

Various Summer Camps Begin Registration

While many residents of Southern Manitoba are focused on making it through one of the coldest weeks of winter, local bible camp directors are thinking about summer. Chris Marchand is the Executive…

Winkler Arts And Culture Centre Growing Rapidly

The Winkler Arts and Culture Centre continues to grow as a community gathering place for artistic expression. "In lots of ways we've outgrown the space," Board Chair Karina Cardona says. The Centre…

RCMP Investigating Thefts Of Dozens Of Long Guns And Handguns

Police say a dozen handguns were stolen earlier this week from a residence in Oakbank. File photo On Monday morning at approximately three o'clock, Oakbank RCMP responded to a call of a break and…

Winkler Police Chief Issues Refresher On Snowmobile Bylaws

Reports of snowmobilers using the walking paths in Winkler have spurred a warning from the city's police chief. Ryan Hunt says it appears sledders are using the path system to get out of the city and…

Morden United Way Breaks Donation Record

Over its 51 years of operations, Morden's United Way has never achieved totals like they have this last year. The organization raised $92,800, allowing United Way to accommodate every request they…

AMM Supports Creation Of New Federal Rural Portfolio

The head of the Association of Manitoba Municipalities applauds the federal government's move to create the new portfolio focused on rural Canada. AMM president Ralph Groening says he's pleased to…

CRA Scam Strikes Again In Winkler

Winkler Police are once again warning residents of the Canada Revenue Agency scam. Last week a local man reported to police he received a phone call from an individual identifying himself as a Canada…

PembinaValleyOnline.com is your only local source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

Upcoming Events

Login