Morden's Phase 2 Skate Park Set In Motion

Phase 2 of Morden's skate park has been in the works for some time, now four years later that plan is coming to fruition.

"Phase 2 is the final phase of the skate park in Morden," says Deputy City Manager/Operations Dave Haines. "We're using modular components and we're working with a company on a design."

The park has had a number of upgrades over the years with Wes Reimer who chaired the Morden Skate Park Coalition. The first upgrade to the facility was adding a few more square feet of cement for riders to enjoy, and plans for phase 2 began in 2014.

Haines says preparation of the new surface will begin this year with the installation of the components planned for the following year.