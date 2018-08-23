Morden's Roundabout Construction May Begin This Fall

After several years of planning the pieces for the improvement project in Morden are falling into place.

Design for the estimated $1.7 million project is currently pegged at 95 percent complete. The roundabout will be constructed at the intersection of Highway 3 (Victoria St.) and La Verendrye Blvd, located on at the east entrance to Morden.

Deputy City Manager/Operations Dave Haines says the roundabout will help with traffic management.

"There will be some redirections and things like that. It will be similar to what you see at Oakbluff right now. That's a roundabout under construction so the timing will be about the same, 6 to 8 weeks."

Development in the area created a need for the improvement project says, Haines. He explains the roundabout will increase safety for the increasing traffic in the area. "Roundabouts have a calming effect on people in general and are proven safer overall than a four-way stop or a signalized intersection, with equivalent traffic movements."

This will slow down traffic says Haines, giving people more time to make their decision to move through or make a turn.

The intersection at Thornhill and 1st st. will be unchanged. Vehicles turning into the industrial park, turning north, or driving straight through will still have to be accommodated by the signals.

Construction is planned to begin this fall.