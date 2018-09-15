Morden's SuperWalk Increases Awareness Of Canada's Second Most Prevalent Brain Disorder

Since 2003, Morden has been walking with around 10,000 other Canadians helping those who live with Parkinson's disease.

Affecting one in 500 Canadians and with no known cure, the Parkinson's SuperWalk is one-way people can help in aiding towards the goal of finding one.

Often thought as a "senior's" disease, Morden SuperWalk Organizer Lenore Laverty says she's worried that isn't the case.

"Even a friend of mine said that somebody that she knew was in their early 40's, so it's certainly not exclusive," Laverty explains.

In 2002 Laverty's brother was diagnosed with Parkinson's; after finding out about his diagnosis, Laverty and her family looked for ways in which they could help. That is where they heard about the SuperWalks held in Winnipeg, "we had never heard of them because until it touches your life, you don't necessarily pay attention to these things.

The walk sees on average 100 - 125 people says Laverty, however, each year the amounts raised grows. In the first year around $12,000 was raised with approximately $35,000 raised in 2017.

Laverty notes the walks never have a financial goal but an opportunity to bring awareness to the second most prevalent brain disorder in Canada.

Money raised goes to Parkinson's Canada, which helps fund movement disorder clinics, helping those suffering from the disease, and supports research towards a cure.

According to Laverty, she estimates around 120 people attended this year's walk, and the fundraiser raised over $32,000, with more donations to come.

HP Walkers is a group of friends and family brought together by Martha Wieler, named after her father who was diagnosed with the disease.