Morden's Yard Of The Week Program Showcases City's Beauty

Wanting to engage the community and recognize the work residents do on their yards, 'Yard of the Week' was launched in Morden.

Created by the Communities in Bloom committee, the program highlighted three eye-catching yards and one business with signs and a post on their Facebook page.

"What we're doing is just acknowledging local business and residential homes that put in a little extra effort in their yard," says Clare Agnew, community services and events manager and chair of the Morden Communities in Bloom committee. "What we're doing is drawing attention to that and pride in the community."

The first yards and business were selected by the committee but now it's in the hands of the recipients of the 'Yard of the Week' distinction.

After a week, each recipient is asked to pass it forward, showcasing another yard they feel shows the dedication and hard work of other residents around the city.

Lorne and Kim Zacharias at 565 Gilmour St. were one of the first three residential yards to be highlighted by the new program. Morden Coffee Culture, owned by Lisa Zacharias, was the first business to receive the sign as recognition for its curbside frontage and sitting area.

This program is another way the community can take part in Communities in Bloom and show pride in their community.

Judges will be touring Morden on July 23. The City is asking all residents for their help in making Morden look its best.

Last year Morden took part in the competition for the first time, scoring four out of five blooms.

