Morden Shares Reality Of What It Means For Council

With the civic elections on the horizon, the City of Morden held an information session for potential candidates.

Morden City Manager John Scarce says municipalities hold these sessions to prepare candidates for the reality that being a member of council means.

"It can be a very thankless job on a lot of occasions," explains Scarce. "It takes a certain kind of person to be able to navigate through all of those things, so it's just to give a bit of the information."

The evening covered many of the bits and pieces of being a councillor, some of which can be quite daunting.

Scarce explains there's a lot of information that has to stay confidential and often councils are criticized for not giving enough information to the public.

Councils make decisions based on the information they have says Scarce, that information often comes from reports that are several pages long and the drama 

appears when how the decision came to pass wasn't communicated properly.

For Jim Hunt who is planning to run for council felt the evening was very informative and there was a realization that the position comes with much responsibility.

"When you listen to a lot of what they have to do it does kind of make you wonder what you're getting yourself into. With an open mind, I'm sure that council as a whole we can improve things as we go forward."

Hunt feels he has some ideas he can bring to the table and felt that to share those ideas and plans moving forward he needed to run.

For all that attended the session, Scarce notes the most important thing to take away is once elected council must come before themselves, making decisions that are in the best interest of the community.

 The deadline for candidate nominations for the October 24th general municipal election is Tuesday, September 18th.

