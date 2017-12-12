Morden Special Olympian Chrissy Peters Meets Prime Minister Justin Trudeau

From Morden to Austria to Parliament Hill, this was the journey for Morden's Chrissy Peters. She was recently recognized by the Prime Minister and the rest of the Federal Government after representing Canada at the 2017 Special Olympics in Austria.

"They told us when a baby she may not even walk and now she's been involved in sports and I'm totally amazed," said Chrissy's mother Tina Peters.

Chrissy and the rest the athletes representing team Canada were walked into the House of Commons to a standing ovation from the government officials in attendance.

"We were honoured by Justin and Mr. Speaker," Chrissy said.

Peters won a gold and a bronze medal in the 100m and 200m snowshoe races and recently made the trip to Ottawa with the rest of her teammates.

Tina said upon picking up Chrissy at the airport she was smiling ear to ear and wanted to share the entire experience with her family on the ride home.

Overall Chrissy said it was a fun experience and she really enjoyed the entire trip.