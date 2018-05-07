The Morden community recently stepped up for people living with MS.

On Saturday Morden Massage Therapy Centre held a fundraiser for MS research in honour of staff member Nathan Froese whose wife Allison lives with MS.

Allison was diagnosed in 2006, and explains some days are a struggle. However, she says the support of the community was overwhelming.

"It's nice to feel that" she says.

Nathan notes massage has helped relieve Allison's pain and reduce tension, "it's really helped with her daily living," adding it was fitting to offer massages to raise money.

Even though the event started small this year, "with all the support we got we're hoping to make it even bigger next year," he says.

Morden Massage Therapy Owner Linda Menzies says the day was also a chance to educate people about autoimmune disease that attacks the nerves.

"A lot of us have someone who is effected by it, and we want to understand it, how it works... and the symptoms people have. A lot of education components happening today."