Category: Local News

The Morden community recently stepped up for people living with MS.

On Saturday Morden Massage Therapy Centre held a fundraiser for MS research in honour of staff member Nathan Froese whose wife Allison lives with MS.

Allison was diagnosed in 2006, and explains some days are a struggle. However, she says the support of the community was overwhelming.

"It's nice to feel that" she says.

Nathan notes massage has helped relieve Allison's pain and reduce tension, "it's really helped with her daily living," adding it was fitting to offer massages to raise money.

Even though the event started small this year, "with all the support we got we're hoping to make it even bigger next year," he says.

Morden Massage Therapy Owner Linda Menzies says the day was also a chance to educate people about autoimmune disease that attacks the nerves.

"A lot of us have someone who is effected by it, and we want to understand it, how it works... and the symptoms people have. A lot of education components happening today."

ms2Along with massages the event featured a bake sale and an appearance by Dragster Racer Skylar Klassen.

 

More Local News

Accident In Hochfeld Sends Two To Hospital

Two were injured in an accident in Hochfeld over the weekend. Winkler Fire Department assisted in a MVA in Hochfeld early Saturday morning. Fire Chief Richard Paetzold says they assisted EMS…

30th Annual Clean-A-Thon Will Pay For New Sidewalk

Ecole West Park School students in Altona are cleaning up the town as part of the 30th annual Clean-A-Thon. The money raised goes toward Blue Sky Opportunities in Altona. Meadow Letkeman and Dianne…

Emergency Coordinator Hopes Alert Ready Test Leads To Discussion On Being Prepared

The emergency coordinator for Southern Emergency Response Committee (SERC) is hoping this week's nationwide test of the Alert Ready system for mobile devices leads to further discussion. A test…

Emerson-Franklin Fire Fighters Battle Half A Dozen Fires in One Week

Grass and brush fires kept members of the Emerson-Franklin Emergency Services busy this past week. Crews from the Emerson and Dominion City Fire Departments responded to over half a dozen calls this…

Altona Volunteers Work To Repurpose Art

Volunteers gathered in Altona to give a different purpose to pieces of the giant "Sunflowers" Van Gogh painting that was redone last summer. Artist Cameron Cross restored that painting last year due…

Dry Conditions This Spring Creating Dust Storms

Dry conditions this spring along with strong winds have combined to create several dust storms over the past few weeks. Cliff Greenfield, manager for the Pembina Valley Conservation District, says no…

Costs Rising As More Recycling Heads To Dump

A new levy is coming to offset the cost of disposing of contaminated recycling. Contaminated recycling must be sent to the landfill. Now the Pembina Valley Recycling Network (PVRN) is proposing a 25…

Power Outage Impacts Winkler, Morden, Plum Coulee

The communities of Winkler, Morden, Plum Coulee and surrounding areas were impacted by a brief power outage just after 10 o'clock this morning. Manitoba Hydro informed local authorities just prior to…

Distracted Driving Still A Concern, Construction Season Calls For Safety Reminder

Construction season is back and work crews will be on the roads soon. Larry Halayko is the Executive Director of Construction and Maintenance with Manitoba Infrastructure. He wants motorists to keep…

Motorcyclist Dies in Second Fatal Collision in Carman Area Saturday

For the second time in less than twenty-four hours there has been a deadly collision in the Carman area, this time inside town limits. RCMP responded to the collision between a pick-up truck and…

