Maria Koryukina, a grade five student at École Morden Middle School, will be travelling to Toronto for a national spelling bee after winning first place in the regionals.

"I know I'm a good speller and I decided to try it because I really like spelling," adding, "it was the regional spelling bee for the Winnipeg and area region and I actually didn't think I could win to tell the truth," she says.

Koryukina explains that she was confident that she would place on the podium, but didn't believe she would make it to the top spot.

"I was really excited and my mom told me that she was actually so nervous that she never wants to go to a spelling bee again."

She practices three times a week with fellow students, one of which slipped into second place and just missed out on attending the bee in Toronto. She also practices at home every day that she can.

Jessica Verhoog, a guidance, drama, and art teacher coaches the kids and says it's exciting to see them working together. Although some students could have quit practicing after regionals, there is one that has kept practicing so he can help Koryukina prepare for Toronto.

"There are lots of good spellers and I get to compete against them," which Koryukina says will be the most exiting part of participating.

As well, she is excited to be travelling outside of Manitoba to see more the the country.

"I've only been in Manitoba and Ontario - in Toronto and Kenora - and Kenora I was there for five days and Toronto for two hours, so I'm really excited to go to Toronto for a longer time."

The spelling bee will take place in May 2019.