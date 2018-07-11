Morden To Host 11U Mosquito "AA" Baseball Provincials This Weekend

Are You Interested In Being A City Councillor Or Mayor?

Details
Fifteen teams from across Manitoba will visit Morden from July 13th to 15th to compete in the 11U "AA" Baseball Provincials.

Morden's hosting team had a great season, and has been practising a lot, according to Kristy Hildebrand from Morden Minor Baseball.

"They're really excited, I think there's some nerves," she said.

This is a special opportunity not all players get, she added.

"For some players, you might get to play once or twice or not at all ever. It's a good opportunity, it's exciting and it's a really fun weekend. You get to play different teams you don't get to play against during the regular season," Hildebrand said.

It's going to be a competitive weekend, she noted, because some of the best 10- and 11-year-old baseball players in the province will all be in the same place.

The home team is scheduled to play mostly in the evening draws, so local spectators can come out to watch and cheer on the players they are familiar with.

Volunteers are still needed to help with the tournament. Anyone interested can contact Hildebrand at [email protected] .

