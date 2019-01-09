Morden To Host 2020 Manitoba Firefighters Provincial Curling Championship

Though it's a year away, Morden will be the host of the 2020 Manitoba Firefighters Provincial Curling Championships.

For Morden's Fire Department, this will be the first time in several years that Morden will be participating, says Fire Chief Andy Thiessen.

"The last ten years or so we have not participated in because we didn't have any curlers, but our mutual aid district, which includes nine departments from Southern Manitoba decided we wanted to host it."

Thiessen adds with the curling rink in Morden and hotels in both Morden and Winkler, it felt like a perfect opportunity for the city, and give people a place to go to experience Southern Manitoba.

Some of the proceeds raised at the MFPCC goes to the Manitoba Firefighters Burn Fund. The program hosted through the Health Sciences Centre, supports burn care, treatment, rehabilitation and research.

The Burn Fund aids in educating burn teams, with seminars, conferences, and developing research skills.

Thissen says a team will be participating at the 2019 MFPCC February 8 - 10 in Winnipeg. Once that has concluded, Thiessen adds that will help give Morden an idea on how to organize their event in 2020.