After taking a year off due to low volunteer numbers, Morden's 35th Triathlon will be back with a bang, now as a qualifier for the International Triathlon Union (ITU) World Triathlon Multisport Championships in Almere, Netherlands.

The event has attracted thousands of participants over the years and will attract even more in the future, says event co-chair Heather Francis.

“It’s a thrilling new feature of the Morden Triathlon which will attract some pretty high calibre athletes to the region, being a qualifier for the world championship significantly raises the profile of the event.”

Francis notes this came to fruition when Triathlon Manitoba, was providing world qualifying spots to various races in Manitoba. She says Morden had expressed interest in starting a new cross-triathlon, and so it was a natural fit to become a qualifier as well.

In addition to the Olympic Cross Triathlon which combines swimming, mountain biking and cross country running, Morden will also have a Sprint and Olympic Aquabike, along with the original roster Sprint & Olympic Triathlon, Sprint & Olympic Duathlon, Try-a-Tri / Try-a-Du, and Kids of Steel.

Including these new options, means even more opportunity for people to take part and try something exciting, says co-chair Megan Cantelon.

“Mountain biking has soared in popularity in the last few years both globally and locally as leisure and competitive sport, so it made sense to add Sprint & Olympic Cross to our roster of events. We have the perfect terrain for this, and as a new event it will attract additional competitors.”

Morden's Triathlon takes place July 13-14, with registration opening March 1.

For information on how to register, volunteer or become a sponsor visit the website at www.mordentriathlon.com or email [email protected]